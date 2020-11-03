American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B and her husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus, professionally known as Offset are a couple again.
TMZ disclosed that the ‘WAP’ crooner filed documents in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce paperwork she filled back in September 2020.
https://www.tmz.com/2020/11/02/cardi-b-files-divorce-dismissal/
Cardi gave being tired of arguments, as the reason she was leaving her man and the father of their daughter Kulture.
Cardi B still wearing Offset’s ring after filing for divorce
The mom of one filed her dismissal “without prejudice,” which means she still has the right to refile the divorce at a later date if things go wrong again. According to TMZ.
