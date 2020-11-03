American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B and her husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus, professionally known as Offset are a couple again.

TMZ disclosed that the ‘WAP’ crooner filed documents in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce paperwork she filled back in September 2020.

https://www.tmz.com/2020/11/02/cardi-b-files-divorce-dismissal/

Cardi gave being tired of arguments, as the reason she was leaving her man and the father of their daughter Kulture.

The mom of one filed her dismissal “without prejudice,” which means she still has the right to refile the divorce at a later date if things go wrong again. According to TMZ.