By Jennifer Okundia

In a sad event, Vandora and her longtime boyfriend, Gbenga ‘Cruz’ Kayode have gone their separate ways, as revealed by the reality star on this episode of her vlog.

She disclosed that their break up wasn’t as a result of cheating, but due to personal reasons, after they got to the marriage stage and went for counselling.

The lovebirds who do everything together, had been together for 4 years. Although this happened in June, the content creator and former Big Brother Naija star said she’s beginning to feel better.