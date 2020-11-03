By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Barcelona’s Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday will be postponed if one more player from the Ukrainian club tests positive ahead of the game.

The match is set to be postponed as Dynamo Kyiv only named 13 first team players from their A list in the squad, as they have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak. The Kyiv squad will once again be tested on Tuesday to determine whether it will be possible for the game to go ahead.

The Spanish giants currently sit top of Group G, having won their first two games against Ferencvaros and Juventus. The 2-0 win over the Italian giants saw Ronald Koeman’s men move three points clear at the top, putting themselves in a strong position for the remaining group games.

As it stands, Kyiv are without 13 players in total. Nine have tested positive for Covid-19, three players are out through injury, while one player is also suspended.

Players are being monitored if any contracts the virus, but if the game does go ahead, Barça will be expected to assert their dominance against a very much depleted Kyiv side.