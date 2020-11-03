By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia. The midfielder was signed to replace Ghana international, Thomas Partey who left the club at the last hour of the transfer window.

Hence, os Rojiblancos were permitted to bring the midfielder in as an emergency replacement outside of the transfer window.

Kondogbia on joining Atletico signed a contract until the summer of 2024 worth 15 million euros. He joins Koke, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, and Lucas Torreira as midfield options in Diego Simeone’s squad.

Other players who were considered to replace Partey before Kondogbia are Jose Campana from Levante, Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis, and Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

🔴⚪ #WelcomeKondogbia ✅ Geoffrey Kondogbia passed his medical at @ClinicaNavarra before signing his contract as a new Red & White player 💪🏼 🏧 #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/kTsOwEXx88 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 3, 2020