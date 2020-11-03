By Benson Michael

Artisans who have benefited from the Federal Government’s Survival Fund have begun giving testimonials to other citizens, encouraging them to also register.

The beneficiaries also stressed that they did not know anyone in government before they benefited from the grant designed to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on artisans across the country.

The beneficiaries told journalists that the transparency of the Guaranteed Takeoff will build the trust between the citizens and the government.

Uchechukwu Ipogu who is a trader in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, noted that although the money was not enough to solve all his problems, he was grateful to have benefitted. “I am a furniture maker; my shop is located at kobo furniture market, along Nyanya-Keffi expressway.

“I benefitted from the survival fund and artisans track. I benefitted and received 30,000 from the federal government, actually the money was not enough but it helped me to a certain level,” Ipogu said.

Another artisan who benefited was Abdulraji Olanrewaju. “I am a panel beater in Abuja and I am excited about receiving the N30,000 one-time grant for artisans. I thank the Federal Government and pray God will continue to help them to make Nigeria better so that they can keep helping us.”

For Latesha Ugwuaku, she believes this is a new avenue for the government to continue to support small businesses.

“I make beddings, duvets in Kubo market Abuja. I received the N30,000, and the money helped my business a lot and immediately I got the alert I shouted for joy and put the money in my business. I will also be expecting payment for November.”

Esther Ugu who sells pillows said she initially did not believe the Guarantee Takeoff when she was first told. “I make pillow cases and initially we thought it was a rumor but when I received the money I was indeed happy and shouted for joy. The money helped my business as I was able to buy materials for my pillow cases.”

A mechanic who works in Apo, Abuja also confirmed receipt of the N30,000 one-off grant. Habib Ibrahim said, “I am a mechanic in Apo, Abuja. I received the one time grant of N30,000 and appreciate the Federal Government”.

Desmond Zacchor was not happy to have received just N30,000. “I am a furniture maker in Kubo market Abuja. I received N30,000 from the Survival Fund and the money was too poor for my kind of business and I will be needing more of it,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government through Vice President Yemi Osinbajo initiated the Economic Sustainability Plan to provide stimulus packages for Nigerians across all sectors including artisans.