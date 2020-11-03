By Bayo Onanuga

New COVID-19 cases in Nigeria plunged to another low on Monday, data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control indicated.

From the 111 cases reported on Sunday and 160 on Saturday, the NCDC reported just 72 cases, with Lagos accounting for 51.

A similar low number was recorded on 5 October, with just 58 cases.

In recent weeks, the number of infections has been falling, although the authorities are warning against complacency, forecasting a second wave.

That second wave has not materialised.

According to the NCDC, the remaining 21 cases on Monday came from six states and the Federal capital of Abuja.

All of them reported single digits of new infections.

And to underscore the possibility that Nigeria may have overcome the virus, 638 hospitalised patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

“Our discharges today include 460 community recoveries in Oyo State and 51 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”, NCDC said.

The NCDC said 2,561 cases are now active, out of the 63,036 confirmed infections.

Lagos and Abuja have about 50 per cent of the active cases. While Lagos has 646 cases, Abuja has 695.

Oyo harbours the third highest active cases, at 333.

Ogun has 99, Plateau 95, Rivers 94 and Nasarawa 144.

“On the 2nd of November 2020, 72 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 63036 cases have been confirmed, 59328 cases have been discharged and 1147 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said on its website.

Here is a breakdown of the latest 72 cases

Lagos-51

FCT-6

Ogun-4

Kaduna-3

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Katsina-1

Oyo-1