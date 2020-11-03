Four persons died in Nigeria from COVID-19 related causes on Tuesday, while 137 new cases of infections were reported.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC released the data as it warned about imported COVID-19 from returning travellers.

The data showed almost 100 per cent increase in infections in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 72 cases were reported, with Lagos accounting for 51.

Lagos was still in the virus grip on Tuesday, reporting 60 of the new cases.

Abia followed with 21 cases, FCT Abuja 18 and Rivers 13.

“Till date, 63173 cases have been confirmed, 59634 cases have been discharged and 1151 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC said.

Unlike Monday, when only eight states and Abuja reported cases, 15 states featured Tuesday.

Nigeria is still wary about a possible second wave of the virus affecting the country.

Health minister Osagie Ehanire revealed on Monday that 18 out of the 78,000 returning travelers have tested positive for #COVID19.

The positive test came after a 2nd screening in Nigeria.

He said the Presidential task Force has initiated stringent measures to limit the risk of importing the virus via international travel.

“Increasing #COVID19 cases in parts of the world raises concern over importing the virus to #Nigeria”, added Chikwe Ihekweazu, the DG of NCDC.

“A 2nd wave is not inevitable & we can’t let down our guard just yet. We must play our part by adhering to recommended measures,” he said.

Here is a breakdown of the latest COVID cases

Lagos-60

Abia-21

FCT-18

Rivers-13

Kaduna-5

Oyo-4

Edo-3

Delta-2

Imo-2

Kano-2

Ogun-2

Bauchi-1

Gombe-1

Nasarawa-1

Niger-1

Osun-1

63,173 confirmed

59,634 discharged

1,151 deaths