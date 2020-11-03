By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Thirty-One-year old Rexlawson Johnson, an indigene of Ebonyi State has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command over alleged gruesome murder of his girlfriend Patricia John, 26, during an argument in a hotel room.

Rexlawson was said to have been arrested following a report by Adebayo Aladesuyi, the manager of “MOLAYO HOTEL” Ibafo who reported that while they were carrying out routine check of the hotel room, they discovered the dead body of the occupant in one of the rooms with bruises on her neck suggesting that the deceased might have been strangulated.

On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ibafo Division, Jide Joshua led his detectives to the scene, recovered the corpse and took it to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Shagamu for post mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation later revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced technical and intelligence-based investigation which led to unraveling the identity of the suspect. He was subsequently traced and apprehended by the detectives.

On interrogation, he confessed checking into the hotel with the deceased and that they had a misunderstanding which led to physical assault between them.

In the process, he said, the woman collapsed and gave up the ghost. He left the corpse in the room and sneaked out of the hotel.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He also appealed to hoteliers in the State to always have proper documentation of their customers in order to assist the police in a situation like this.