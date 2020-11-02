Michael Adeshina

Offset told his wife Cardi B to stop lying after the rapper stated that she doesn’t cook or clean the house in her song titled WAP.

“I don’t cook, I don’t clean,” Cardi raps in the song that pulled in over 93 million streams in its inaugural week, but on Sunday (November 1), Offset proved that she lied.

The Migos spitter shared an Instagram video of Cardi and wrote “LIAR” in the caption.

In the video, Cardi B dressed in a bathrobe and pink house slippers, sweeping the floor with a broom.

“You need to stop lying on your songs,” Offset tells her. “She be lyin’. She cleans. Gots ta clean!”.

However, Cardi responded saying “I’m gonna punch you in the head.”

Cardi B and Offset met in 2017 and got married that same year.

They were on the road to divorce in September when the Grammy Award-winning rapper filed paperwork with the Fulton County Superior Court. But the estranged couple ultimately reconciled at Cardi’s wild birthday celebration in Las Vegas in early October.

According to Cardi B, she returned to Offset because “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.”