By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular tennis champion, Rafa Nadal has disclosed why he supports Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona even though his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, played for Barcelona.

The tennis star hails from Manacor, a town on the island of Mallorca. His uncle played for Real Mallorca before joining Barcelona. However, Angel Nadal returned to Real Mallorca after joining Barcelona.

Despite this, Rafa Nadal disclosed his family has always supported Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona even in el-Classico matches.

“My dad and all my family have always been Real Madrid fans,” Nadal told Corriere Della Sera, a local newspaper in Spain.

He disclosed his family encouraged his uncle when he played for Barcelona, and when he returned to play for Real Mallorca, the family divided, some support Madrid while others support Barcelona.

The tennis star also spoke about his relationship which soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo. He considers the soccer star a fellow sportsman rather than a friend.

“Friend is a very strong word for me,” he said.”My friends are people from Manacor with whom I grew up. Cristiano Ronaldo is a companion, a colleague”.

Before becoming a professional tennis player, Nadal used to play football but later decided to go fully into tennis.