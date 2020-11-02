Nigerian superstar Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid showered praises on his colleague Naira Marley as he revealed his love for the Marlian president.

Wizkid in a recent interview with Beat FM noted that he listens to every Nigerian artiste but singled out Naira Marley as his favorite.

The Made in Lagos creator noted that he loves Naira Marley so much that he wished he sang some of his songs.

“I listen to everybody but there are so many Naira Marley songs I wish I sang but I can’t say the things he says although they’re things I think about in my head. That’s why I love him, I love him so much” Wizkid stated.

“There are people you don’t think I listen to that I do. Because you, as a musician, you’d be stupid not to pay attention to words around you, especially the young,” the superstar added.