By Abankula

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has begun a self quarantine for coronavirus.

This was after he was identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ethiopia-born WHO chief, however, added on Sunday night that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19,” he tweeted.

I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” he added.

Tedros became WHO chief in 2017.

He is 55 years old and does not fall in the COVID-19 high risk bracket.

