The West African Examination Council(WAEC) has withheld the results of 215,149 candidates out of the 1,538,445 that sat for the 2020 West African Senior School examination(WASSCE).

Mr. Patrick Areghan, head of the Nigerian Office of WAEC announced this at a press briefing today.

He said the results are being withheld for various examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigation will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course”, he said.

Out of the candidates that sat for the exam, 1,338,348 candidates passed with five credits and above, but not necessarily with English and Mathematics, two must-pass subjects.

The results show the girls outperformed the boys.

Out of the 1,003,668 who obtained five credits with both Mathematics and English, the girls share was 506,529, representing 50.47%.

The male students who also obtained the same level of credits were 497,139 or 49.53%.

Candidates who obtained five credits with English and Maths were slightly more than those who did so in 2019.

According to Areghan, while 64.18 % of candidates made five credits with Maths and English in 2019, in 2020, 65.24% made it.

Students who have paid the fees for the exam can access their results at www.waecdirect.org.

They are expected to use their result checker pin and serial numbers for access.

Overall, 1,538,445 students sat for the exam, out of 1,549,740 who registered.

Out of the candidates, 780,660 were male and 757,785 were females.