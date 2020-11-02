By Jennifer Okundia

Natacha Akide, aka Simply Tacha, has put out a new vlog, where she gives her opinion about how people want to earn more but are not willing to offer quality service.

Tacha, a Big Brother Naija star disclosed that she once requested for a white TV stand and got a sky blue instead, with the vendor trying to convince her that it was another shade of white.

The brand influencer and business woman, urged her fans not to accept anything that is below standard, but rather demand for quality service.

Watch the visual…