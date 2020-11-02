By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B Joshua has opened up on the United States presidential election.

Joshua’s prediction on the poll between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden is not clear.

But he attributed what is happening in the American election as a result of the power in the tongue.

He said the word spoken determined the life individuals enjoy, but noted that the tongue could either work for or against individuals.

“What is happening in the American election is as a result of the power in the tongue. The word we speak determines the life we enjoy (Proverbs 6:2). The tongue can either work for us or against us – death and life lie in the tongue (Proverbs 18:21),” he said.

Joshua added that Christians would have loved it to go the way they wanted, but he said the joy is that the new Supreme Court Judge, Amy Coney Barrett, would be an instrument of check.

In his words: “We Christians would have loved it to go the way we wanted. But the Bible says it is never proper to base our faith on our improvement after prayer.

“We should not worry. The joy is that the new Supreme Court Judge, Amy Coney Barrett, will be an instrument of check.

“Finally, let us learn how to believe that God hears us when we pray – it is a much greater blessing. There is likely going to be pockets of resistance here and there but nothing will change. Let me reserve what I am seeing until the inauguration of the new president.”