Season 5 Big Brother Naija star Tolanibaj, has reacted to Wizkid‘s new album “Made In Lagos.“

In her latest Vlog, she said: “That slow kind of make you want to fall in love… whine vibe, that’s what this album is giving me”, as she dances to the album.

Some of her favorite songs in the album are “Reckless“, “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy and “True Love“ featuring Tay Iwar and Projexx.