By Taiwo Okanlawon

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to a move by a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, challenging chief of army staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai to a one-on-one fight.

Mr Omokri had on Sunday made an open challenge, saying all he wanted in November was to fight Buratai “man to man” with no weapons and referee.

In a proposition, now being touted as David versus Goliath battle, Omokri said he wants to avenge the killing of unarmed protestors.

According to him, he wants God to use him to avenge the death of the slaughtered unarmed peaceful protestors at Lekki tollgate on 20 October.

“My greatest desire in November is to be in a room with General Buratai. No weapons. No referee. Man to man combat.

“Only one man coming out alive. Let God use me to avenge the cowardly slaughter of peaceful, unarmed, #EndSARS protesters at #LekkiMassacre by that spineless coward!”

However, Sani tweeted on Monday, discouraging Omokri from the plan.

“My friend @renoomokri, make you no fight the Army Chief. You no get 6 packs. Just open eye for am,” he wrote.

