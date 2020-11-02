By Daniels Ekugo

A non-partisan youth movement, Standup Against Corrupt Politicians, SACP, has strongly condemned hoodlums’ attacks on people protesting against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

There have been protests in most parts of the country last week by Nigerians, mostly youths, who called for disbanding of SARS, accusing the police squad of corruption, high-handedness, and harassment

But the protests took a fresh dimension when hoodlums suspected to have been hired by politicians, bearing cutlasses and sticks attacked protesters in Lagos and Abuja.

Condemning the attacks, SACP coordinator in Lagos, Comrade Emmanuel Feyijimi, lamented that criminally minded- Nigerians had decided to empower the pro-government protesters to disrupt the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

He said the attackers were “unemployed youths whose frustrations were weaponized by hawkish elements within and outside of government.”

Emmanuel disclosed that the APC led governments both at the federal level and state level are fond of using thugs and security operatives to intimidate perceived political opponents.

He said a former member of the group who ventured into politics, Comrade Kehinde Okeowo, was similarly treated when he contested for the Vice Chairmanship position in his Agboyi-Ketu LCDA under a different platform.

“Because Okeowo was popular among youths in Nigeria, some politicians in the state who saw him as a threat sent hired thugs after the young man. Several people were injured and even the chairmanship candidate was killed at a political rally.

“As I’m talking to you now, the young man cannot stay within the country because of the incessant harassment by security operatives, this same SARS and hired thugs.”

Feyijimi also cited the case of Omoyele Sowore who contested for President under the platform of African Action Congress in 2019, but was stampeded by the old cabal that has held the country in their jugular.

He said SACP will continue to fight for good governance by exposing corrupt politicians, and also serves as a veritable platform for youths to occupy political leadership positions to bring about the needed positive change in the country.

In his own reaction, an activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, said the government was blameable for the attack on the protesters.