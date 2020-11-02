British Queen Elizabeth may vacate the throne next year April for her first son, Prince Charles.

Multiple reports quoting the Royal biographer said the queen would do so when she clocks 95, her next birthday on 21 April.

“I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down,” Robert Jobson told True Royalty TV, the Daily Mail reported.

Buckingham Palace has not reacted to the report.

Elizabeth ascended the throne at 27 when she was crowned Feb. 6, 1952, to succeed her father, King George VI.

Heir to the throne Charles will turn 72 in two weeks, on Nov. 14.