By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid defender, Eder Militao has tested positive for coronavirus in the recent diagnosis Madrid players were subjected to ahead of their Champions League match against Inter on Tuesday.

The club announced the Brazilian’s positive result in a statement. They revealed that the Brazilian test returned positive after the COVID-19 test was carried out on Sunday morning.

He will join Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, and Nacho Fernandez as the defenders unavailable for this clash against Inter.

Milito though positive, other Madrid players, first-team coaching staff, as well as all club employees working directly alongside Militao, gave negative results in the same test, Real Madrid announced.