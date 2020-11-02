By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Fiery preacher, Pastor Tunde Bakare on Monday said pressure must be put on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria very fast.

Bakare, in a interview on Arise TV said restructuring of Nigeria did not mean break-up of the nation, but a complete re-engineering of the nation’s architecture for things to work and move forward.

He said any constitution that could not be bent must have to be broken for things to move forward, saying that the nation’s constitution must be bent for the aspiration of the people.

According to him, the presidency must be more responsive to the yearnings of the people, stressing that restructuring is not a new concept, as it would make for more productivity in the nation.

”We need to structure this nation very fast. This nation is bleeding from all spots,” he said, adding that it is time for each state to stop going to Abuja to get crumbs.

”We must restructure. Pressure must be put on government to sit with the people on how to re-engineer this nation. A constitution that cannot be bent will be broken,” he said.

Bakare said recommendations from the 2014 National Conference would have helped a lot if it had not been abandoned, adding the he recalled that in 2018 the Nasir El-Rufai’s Committee came up with good recommendations on restructuring, but that nothing had been done on the recommendations since then by the Buhari’s government.

Bakare said the government must be responsive to the yearnings of the people rather than shooting at harmless #EndSARS protesters.

However, Bakare, who is the founder, The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly Latter Rain Assembly, lamented that events of the last two weeks in the nation had not been pleasant.

He said the response of government to the #EndSARS crisis was not fully satisfied, saying that the crisis represented a serious pain that had befallen the nation.

Bakare said it was a pity that some people lost their lives, noting that no family had come forward to say it lost somebody during the Lekki shooting except on social media.

He stated that government must put much effort to ensure that there would be no repeat of such scenario again.