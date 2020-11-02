Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality Yvonne Jegede, marked her son’s 2nd birthday today, November 1st 2020.

Jegede was formerly married to Olakunle Fawole, in a union that produced their son Xavier.

The duo have since gone their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences.

Sharing pictures of her son, Yvonne wrote: “Happy birthday son @xavierandchoco.

There is a deep connection between a mother and son that starts from the time a woman gives birth to her son. You make my joy complete

#MyJoyMyPride

Xavier Jegede-Fawole you are my precious gem 💎

#YourFuturePresident

#CoolKid

#MyNoStress

Two years ago by this time, I had spent close to 30hrs in labor and was still pushing.

Happy 2nd mummy anniversary to me, I love being a mum to an amazing son and laugh buddy of mine. My true love is 2 in less than one hour 💃🏽💃🏽

Happy birthday @xavierandchoco

#Nov1st

#MyJoyMyPride

#YourFuturePresident

Having a child makes you realize the importance of life, narcissism goes out the window. The minute he was born, I knew if I never did anything other than being a mom, I’d be fine.

Happy birthday my own, it’s not been easy but you make it look easy for me. I love you X @xavierandchoco

God bless you

#CoolKid

#YourFuturePresident