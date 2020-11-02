Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality Yvonne Jegede, marked her son’s 2nd birthday today, November 1st 2020.
Jegede was formerly married to Olakunle Fawole, in a union that produced their son Xavier.
The duo have since gone their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences.
Sharing pictures of her son, Yvonne wrote: “Happy birthday son @xavierandchoco.
There is a deep connection between a mother and son that starts from the time a woman gives birth to her son. You make my joy complete
#MyJoyMyPride
Xavier Jegede-Fawole you are my precious gem 💎
#YourFuturePresident
#CoolKid
#MyNoStress
Two years ago by this time, I had spent close to 30hrs in labor and was still pushing.
Happy 2nd mummy anniversary to me, I love being a mum to an amazing son and laugh buddy of mine. My true love is 2 in less than one hour 💃🏽💃🏽
Happy birthday @xavierandchoco
#Nov1st
#MyJoyMyPride
#YourFuturePresident
Having a child makes you realize the importance of life, narcissism goes out the window. The minute he was born, I knew if I never did anything other than being a mom, I’d be fine.
Happy birthday my own, it’s not been easy but you make it look easy for me. I love you X @xavierandchoco
God bless you
#CoolKid
#YourFuturePresident
View this post on Instagram
Having a child makes you realize the importance of life, narcissism goes out the window. The minute he was born, I knew if I never did anything other than being a mom, I’d be fine. Happy birthday my own, it’s not been easy but you make it look easy for me. I love you X @xavierandchoco God bless you #CoolKid #YourFuturePresident
View this post on Instagram
Two years ago by this time, I had spent close to 30hrs in labor and was still pushing. Happy 2nd mummy anniversary to me, I love being a mum to an amazing son and laugh buddy of mine. My true love is 2 in less than one hour 💃🏽💃🏽 Happy birthday @xavierandchoco #Nov1st #MyJoyMyPride #YourFuturePresident
What do you think?