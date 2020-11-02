By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

BBNaija winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly called ‘Laycon’ has been unveiled as the brand partner of global smartphone giant Oppo mobile.

The unveiling was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja on Sunday.

The winner of the reality TV show while being unveiled said he is thrilled to join the Oppo family and can’t wait to connect more with smartphone audiences.

“OPPO Mobile is one of the most reputable smartphone brands in the world, and I am thrilled to join the OPPO family. I can’t wait to connect even more with a passionate smartphone savvy audience, Laycon said.

Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, expressed delight as they unveiled Laycon. She said they decided to partner with Laycon because of his amazing ability to relate with his audience.

She expressed optimism stating that they have the opportunity to reaffirm the brands position as the leading smartphone brand for the aspirational Nigerian who believes they can take on the world when they set their mind to it.

Yes! I'm so excited to join the @oppomobileng Family! Expect a lot of amazing things! #OPPOxLaycon pic.twitter.com/gDAVAd88QH — Laycon #EndSARS 💡 (@itsLaycon) November 1, 2020