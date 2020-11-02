By Jennifer Okundia

Multi-award-winning actress and content creator Tonto Dikeh has revealed how she faced so much challenges in the month of October.

The mother of one said she has been hospitalized for more than a month, and been on medication. Dikeh stated that she now values the very simple things of life, like life.

She also shared new pictures of herself and penned a prayer for the new month.

‘October was the most challenging Month out of my Best year EVER(2020!!

October thought me that No matter the amount of money and success you Attain, There are some things you can’t buy. LIFE?

October thought me to Relaxe and be taken Kiaruf😊

When you practically spent over 31days Medicated, tired and hospitalized(in and out) you begin to appreciate the very Simple things of Life..

You appreciate Your body More..

As you step out today for your daily bread,

Every unprofitable labor in your life is uprooted.

GOD will make your way successfully, fruitful and prosperous.

The four corners of the earth will release your blessings unto you.

May GOD ALMIGHTY bless you with what is truly essential in life, good health, peace of mind, long life and prosperity.

He will bless everything you lay your hands on and grant you abundant mercy in IJN.

Do have a blissful Monday and a fruitful day

HAPPY NEW MONTH

Thank God for The Air we breathe!!!

#HEALTH IS WEALTH

#TAKECAREOFYOU

#MENTALHEALTH

#PHYSICALHEALTH

#TOTALWELLBEING’