Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya, known as “Flakky idi Dowo”, took to social media on Monday to celebrate the father of her daughter, Femi Anibaba.

In a special pose to celebrate Femi’s day, Ronke thanked God for another 365 days.

The talented Yoruba actress went further to described Femi as a “world best” and her “big baby”.

“It’s another 365 days. Glory to God. He has kept you and will continue to show you his hand. May the Glory of God continue to shine on you always. Favour and blessings for you always. Happy Birthday, world best Daddy Fife 🎂 🥂……. enjoy ur day big baby,” Ronke wrote on Instagram.

However, Nollywood stars which include Fausat Balogun “Madam Saje”, Mustapha Sholagbade, Mistura Asunramu have also felicitated with Ronke and her man.

“Happy birthday to Dady Fife long life and prosperity,” Madam Saje wrote.

“Birthday blessings to him🙏🏻❤️,” Sholagbade stated.

“Happy Birthday bro,” Mistura added.

Ronke Odunsanya and Femi Anibaba met in 2008.

According to Ronke, they met through a very close friend who was in America.

However, Femi’s ex-wife Folape Sokoya believes Ronke was the cause of their breakup but the actress insisted that she played no part in their crisis.

Ronke admitted that she met Femi when they were married but he had proved that their marriage was irreconcilable.

However, Ronke and Femi reportedly tied the knot secretly in the US in 2014.