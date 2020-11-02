Nigerian singer, rapper, and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku, known professionally as Ikechukwu, celebrates his fiancée, as she adds a new age.

Onunaku, born in Manassas Virginia to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, was a cast member in The Wedding Party and The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai.

‘To the Beauty that tamed the Beast,

The Queen that completed this King,

A very special happy birthday to you .

May the good Lord continue to bless, guide and guard you for us. May u continue to make me better as do I for u.

May everything you touch manifest in goodness and success.

Happy birthday mama. Its not a birthday yo its a birth weekend. Hope u loving it ❤❤❤’ he wrote to his sweetheart.

Back in September, he announced him and girlfriend are taking their relationship to the next level:

‘Sometimes we want something so bad we keep it under wraps and quiet as possible cos of our industry or people and they way things get destroyed while out of ur control. But you get to a point u don’t want to focus so hard on protecting cos of the confidence you have in it. That feeling turns to a want of celebration.

I’ve kept it as lowkey as possible for fear of what the world could possibly do to scatter us. But I aint afraid no more.

She holds me down.

She makes me smile.

She tickles and inspires my brain.

She pisses me off.

She never likes me pissed off. Vice versa.

Make up is always the option.

She’s everything. And I pray she remains that.

Next level . Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again.’