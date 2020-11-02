By Taiwo Okanlawon

Arewa Twitter is currently bashing Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau after posting pictures of herself in a backless dress by Bintaberry on social media.

The Kaduna born filmmaker and singer shared the pictures on social media, describing herself as “regal”.

However, the 26-year-old’s choice of cloth did not go down with conservative Twitter users mostly Arewa Twitter users who accused her of dressing inappropriately.

While others who saw nothing wrong in her outfit accused Arewa Twitter of misplaced priority in telling an adult woman how to dress while ignoring insecurity in northern Nigeria.

See some comments below.

[Quran 7:26] "O children of Adam, we have provided you with garments to cover your bodies, as well as for luxury. But the best garment is the garment of righteousness. These are some of God's signs, that they may take heed." — ❗JIBRIN MUHAMMAD BINJI❗ (@Comrd_binji) November 1, 2020

The sinners that hide their transgressions are better than those that exposed theirs in the eyes of ALLAH, modesty is the only rightful way in Islam so you either do it islamically or you don’t but no mixed up. — Malam_Naseer (@naseer_gk) November 2, 2020

What i failed to understand is christians getting angry about Muslims saying wat she did wasn't right for god sake aw is dis ur problem. Islam is a complete religion so a Muslim broda telling a Muslim sister wat she did wrong is non of ur business — AA*sadeeq (@Bukari001) November 2, 2020

Online Hizbah Commandante, is this you? pic.twitter.com/u0S8MvbFuP — Fatima Adu (First Lady™) (@NaijaGoBeta1) November 2, 2020

If only Arewa Twitter used this energy they used in condemning Rahama Sadau "indecent dressing" to speak up against killings and insecurity in the north I'm sure the north would be a very peaceful place to live in by now. Humans doing assistant Allah job is crazy though. — KANNY🀄 (@o_kanyy) November 2, 2020

Is allowed in Islam to marry a 13 years old girl or less if she is big enough. The way @Rahma_sadau appeared to dressed is not inline with the teachings of Islam. We are just calling her attention because she our sister in Islam. — Abubakar Ismail Abdu (@danfather19) November 1, 2020

I understand you though. But during the end SARS a lot of people said SARS operatives dress like thieves. That's profiling too you know? So the fact is, there are dressing types and patterns that's peculiar to professions, cultures, interest and social preferences. — Samuel Olanrewaju Awoyemi (@sucre_ola) November 1, 2020

Oga it's a religious something…..so in the 1 trillion yrs it's still gonna be the same….that why China ban religion,most expecially islam — we need a new constitution (@slyintellect_) November 2, 2020

When you come to a tweet like this, you’ll then realize that Nigeria actually has no problems at all. Same people who didn’t speak up against oppression are all concerned about what they perceive to be indecent dressing. Lemao! Mad people plenty pass normal ones for twitter. — Righteous Stoner 🍁 (@Ingrid_thinking) November 2, 2020