Rahama Sadau

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Arewa Twitter is currently bashing Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau after posting pictures of herself in a backless dress by Bintaberry on social media.

The Kaduna born filmmaker and singer shared the pictures on social media, describing herself as “regal”.

View this post on Instagram

R E G A L 🔥🍑🤭💧 —————————————————————————————— Muse : @rahamasadau Wardrobe/Styled : @bintaberry Makeup : @sabjozbeautyworld Lipstick : @sadaubeauty Photo : @georgeokoro @georgeokorostudios #HappyNewMonth

A post shared by R A H A M A S A D A U (@rahamasadau) on

 

 

However, the 26-year-old’s choice of cloth did not go down with conservative Twitter users mostly Arewa Twitter users who accused her of dressing inappropriately.

While others who saw nothing wrong in her outfit accused Arewa Twitter of misplaced priority in telling an adult woman how to dress while ignoring insecurity in northern Nigeria.

See some comments below.

 