Big Brother Naija reality star, and actor Cynthia Nwadiora, known professionally as Ceec, defines what progress sometimes means to her.

The lawyer turned award winning brand influencer disclosed that just being able to get through another day and making it through tough seasons, is progress in itself.

‘Sometimes progress is just getting through another day so remember to give yourself credit for making it through tough moments— that’s progress too. 🤎’ she said.