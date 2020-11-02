President Macky Sall of Senegal late Sunday announced the reconstitution of his cabinet with just seven new faces and 26 of the old ministers returning.

Also appointed were four secretaries of state.

The reformed cabinet came just a few days after Sall dissolved the government.

According to a press release, Sall made a big cleanup and “a significant rejuvenation of the team,” Seydou Gueye, a representative of the presidency, said.

In the new setup, 23 members kept their ministerial portfolio, three others were transferred to other departments while seven new members were appointed.

“President Macky Sall has entrusted the government with a special mission of general interest,” Gueye said, adding that the aim is also to “revive the national economy.”

Gueye said the new government is marked by political openness and the consensus resulting from the broad and inclusive national dialogue.

Idrissa Seck, a former prime minister was appointed president of the Social Economic and Environmental Council (CESE), the country’s third most important institution after the National Assembly.

Seck is the leader of the Rewmi party, who came second in the 2019 presidential election,

Sall dissolved the government last Wednesday without any explanation.