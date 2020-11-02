By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

The striker has not recovered from a muscle injury he picked up in last week’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk and has not trained with his teammates in their final session ahead of traveling to the Spanish capital.

However, Alexis Sanchez, who was also a doubt for the match has been declared fit to play after training on Monday.

Coach Antonio Conte will announce his squad for the trip later on Monday, but it seems certain that Alexis will be on the list.

With two points from their first two games, Inter need three points on Tuesday. Real Madrid, too, need to win with just one point from two Champions League games so far.