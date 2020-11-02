By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton has hinted that there are no guarantees he will continue racing by 2020.

The 35-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season. Previously, he said he’d like to sign an extension, similarly, he is not ruling out the possibility of quitting racing.

Hamilton said he was considering stepping away while speaking about Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, who announced he plans to step aside from his role after this season.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be here next year, so it’s not really a concern for me at the moment,” he said after winning Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“We have a lot of deep conversations, Toto and I, so I’m very aware of where he is mentally, and we share a lot of and carry a lot of the weight together. I’ve been here a long, long time. I can definitely understand wanting to pull back a little bit and giving more time to family and those sort of things.”

Hamilton has been driving for Mercedes since 2013 and has won five of his six world titles with the team.