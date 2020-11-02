By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has warned motorists contravening the Lagos State Transport Reformed Law of 2018 to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the Law.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who gave the warning on Monday, asserted that the enforcement unit and other relevant agencies are determined to enforce the Law on recalcitrant motorists who contravened any section.

In his words, “All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying on BRT corridors.

“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention of the traffic law thereby causing an impediment to free vehicular traffic across the State”, he added.

While declaring that the Enforcement Unit of the Agency would arrest any motorist caught disobeying the traffic law, Egbeyemi also cautioned commercial tricycle and motorcyclist operators to stop plying restricted routes as anyone caught would be penalised in accordance with the stipulated Law.

The Chairman, however, enjoined the general public to be law-abiding and report any noticeable security breach around them via Lagos State Toll – free lines 112 or 767.