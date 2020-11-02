Ehi Ogbebor

Popular Nigerian self-made millionaire, founder and CEO of Sayaveth Interiors & Hotels, Ehizogie Ogbebor rewards her personal assistant with a new Mercedes Benz.

Ehi who is one of the richest and the most influential entrepreneurs and businesswoman in Nigeria gifted her personal assistant the car as a token for her loyalty and handwork.

The celebrity interior decorator took to her Instagram page to share a video of her personal assistant being presented with the new car while thanking her for her care over her kids especially during the riot in her absence.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sayaveth Interiors and Hotel (@ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel) on

View this post on Instagram

For all u do… you deserve it … n off course you are my PA/ACCOUNTANT 😃 …U NEED YOUR OWN CAR 💖💖 …U CAN GIVE BELLA MILLIONS N SHE WOULD ACCOUNT FOR EVERY PENNY… AND MOST ESPECIALLY THANKS FOR TAKING CARE OF MY KIDS DURING THE RIOT IN MY ABSENCE @bellaa_cutiee_

A post shared by Sayaveth Interiors and Hotel (@ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel) on