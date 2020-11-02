Popular Nigerian self-made millionaire, founder and CEO of Sayaveth Interiors & Hotels, Ehizogie Ogbebor rewards her personal assistant with a new Mercedes Benz.

Ehi who is one of the richest and the most influential entrepreneurs and businesswoman in Nigeria gifted her personal assistant the car as a token for her loyalty and handwork.

The celebrity interior decorator took to her Instagram page to share a video of her personal assistant being presented with the new car while thanking her for her care over her kids especially during the riot in her absence.