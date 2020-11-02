Popular Nigerian self-made millionaire, founder and CEO of Sayaveth Interiors & Hotels, Ehizogie Ogbebor rewards her personal assistant with a new Mercedes Benz.
Ehi who is one of the richest and the most influential entrepreneurs and businesswoman in Nigeria gifted her personal assistant the car as a token for her loyalty and handwork.
The celebrity interior decorator took to her Instagram page to share a video of her personal assistant being presented with the new car while thanking her for her care over her kids especially during the riot in her absence.
What do you think?