By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita and Joel Matip have returned to full training ahead of their trip to Italy to take on Atalanta in the Champions League.

However, the manager admitted it is not clear if the pair will be able to feature in Tuesday night’s game.

Liverpool have been hard hit by injuries so far in 2020/21, particularly in defense, with inexperienced duo Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams standing in recent matches due to the absences of Virgil van Dijk (knee), Fabinho (thigh), and Matip.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Keita last featured in the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa at the start of October, while Thiago Alcantara also remains out following an issue sustained in the clash with Everton.

Klopp said, via Liverpoolfc.com: “Yesterday was recovery for some and normal training for the others, so now we have to see how the boys feel today. It’s pretty early now and I have not all the information, but I hope nothing serious.

“Naby and Joel trained yesterday with the team, full, Thiago didn’t. So, that’s the situation.”