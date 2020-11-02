Billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, said her musician lover, Mr Eazi, has no problem with the kiss she shared with Gabriel Afolayan in the movie titled Citation.

Temi stated this in an interview with The Punch while speaking on her first acting gig.

She said: “He knows that for me it is work at the end of the day and I would not have been able to take this role if I did not have that relationship with Koyejo (Gabriel Afolayan). He has always been supportive and I am really thankful for that.

“Honestly it was weird of course, on set, but everyone was made to feel comfortable and you just have to see it as work. There is real life and there is work. We tried to do those types of scenes especially the assault scenes as few times as possible because they could be emotionally draining.”

Meanwhile, Mr Eazi also noted that he understands that she was playing her role as Moremi and not as Temi.

“She was on the job so it was not Temi doing that, it was Moremi; so Moremi is different from Temi. I did not feel anyhow because she was on the job,” Mr. Eazi stated.

“Watching the movie, I felt awesomely proud; I felt super proud of her on her debut movie. It is a beautiful movie and she portrayed such am emotional role and seeing her be able to put it on screen. At some point, I remember I was sitting beside her and I asked, ‘who is this person I am seeing on the screen?’ because I was seeing a different Temi which just goes to show how good she was and I feel this is just the beginning. I am super proud of her.”