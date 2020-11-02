Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp has lost his libel suit against British tabloid, The Sun.

Mr Justice Andrew Nicol handed out the verdict today in London, three months after closing statements.

Depp’s case against the newspaper, which reported that he abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard started on July 7.

There were testimonies from Depp, Amber Heard, the star’s security team and personal assistant.

Heard’s sister, friends and acting coach also testified.

The case lasted three weeks, concluding with closing statements on July 28.

“The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel,” the Justice Nicol declared.

He said The Sun newspaper had shown that what it published was “substantially true.”

Depp, the 57-year-old multimillionaire star of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” had sued the paper and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over its April 2018 headline labelling him a “wife beater” based on Heard’s allegations.

Depp took the stand at trial to claim he was brought up too much of a Southern gentleman to lay a finger on a woman — and instead called the “Aquaman” actress the abusive one.

He accused her of faking photos to make it look like he injured her when really it was nothing more than a “choreographed hoax” to ruin him.