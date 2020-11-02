By Jennifer Okundia

Award winning songwriter, singer and performer Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, has shared a post on what her baby girl has been up to lately.

The Nigerian singer and her husband Adekunle Gold, welcomed their daughter Adejare, back in May this year. The mum of one has now issued a disclaimer to distance herself from any post retweeted out of character, as her baby is the culprit.

Taking to her Twitter timeline, she wrote the note “Disclaimer: If I RT anything out of character, Deja did it. She keeps touching my phone.”

She also shared a message about FEED LAGOS: A Project that helps to feed, educate, empower and develop.

“We can all agree that poverty, hunger has been weaponized by the powers that be. We can be a part of the solution. Follow them and please donate whatever you can to help the cause. If you can’t, that’s ok. Please spread the word’

