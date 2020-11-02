By Jennifer Okundia
Newly wed media personality, actor, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and author Khafi Kareem, will be a year older on November 3, 2020.
The reality star took to her timeline to display a picture with her husband Gedoni, whom she told about her birthday wish, and he granted it.
Khafi wanted to be in London for her big day, and that’s exactly what she got.
‘I told him I wanted to spend my birthday in London, he made it happen ❤️ I love you @Gedoni ✨ #BirthdayTomorrow #November3 #Loading’ she captioned their picture.
The love birds got married in October.
Read some comments here:
donjazzy
Osheee Londoners. Oya do give away na 🙌🏽🙌🏽
urielmusicstar
Awwwww I just love you guys
ufuomamcdermott
❤️
thedorathybachor
Fav 💕
aireyys
iGedoniimagine 🥰
callme_frodd
You people should do give away
bolanle
❤️❤️❤️❤️
lalaakindoju
Awwwwnnnn. Loverzzzzzz 😍😍😍😍😍
timidakolo
My peoples
