By Jennifer Okundia

Newly wed media personality, actor, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and author Khafi Kareem, will be a year older on November 3, 2020.

The reality star took to her timeline to display a picture with her husband Gedoni, whom she told about her birthday wish, and he granted it.

Khafi wanted to be in London for her big day, and that’s exactly what she got.

‘I told him I wanted to spend my birthday in London, he made it happen ❤️ I love you @Gedoni ✨ #BirthdayTomorrow #November3 #Loading’ she captioned their picture.

The love birds got married in October.

