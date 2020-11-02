By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele-Bello on Monday dropped the first teaser for her movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga, the latest installation of the “Omo Ghetto” franchise.

According to the actress, the movie itself will drop on Christmas day December 25th.

The film will star Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

“SceneOne Productions and Redbrick Homes International Limited present the first teaser of OMO GHETTO (The Saga) 💃🔥

“OMO GHETTO (The Saga) same as the prequel is a story that follows Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty, and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto.

You can take Lefty out of the ghetto but can you take the ghetto out of her? Find out!!!!! In cinemas nationwide from December 25th, 2020,” Funke captioned the teaser.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more.

Omo Ghetto’s plot is woven around a set of twins who are separated at birth and are living completely different lives. One is a ghetto kid and leader of a notorious female gang, while the other is raised in affluence and has anger issues.

The very popular ghetto twin is daring and ridiculously uncouth in her manners while the rich kid’s temper almost results in the death of her fiancee, this incidence made her go into hiding for fear of being jailed. The ghetto twin, alongside her gang, are apprehended on their way to unleash terror on an unsuspecting victim.