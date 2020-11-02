By Veronica Dariya

The FCT Chapter of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has shut down activities at the Bwari Area Council Secretariat over non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

Mr Abdullahi Yahaya, FCT NULGE Secretary, in a statement, directed its members to stay at home until their demands were met.

He said that the union had earlier written a memo to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to intimate it of the union’s challenges and plans.

“The union in its emergency meeting held on Oct. 28 deliberated on the issue of non- implementation of the new minimum wage, 20 months after.

“We had earlier sent a reminder on Oct. 19 to remind the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Mr Bello Mohammed, on our stand of Oct. 31 if the minimum wage is not implemented.

“In view of the foregoing, the union has agreed that the staff of the six area councils of the FCT and the non-teaching staff of the Local Education Authority (LEA) in the area council shall proceed on an indefinite strike from 1 a.m. on Nov. 1,’’ he said.

The council secretariat was shut and members of the union prevented people from going into the building.

Same development at the Local Education Authority Secretariat, Bwari.

NAN