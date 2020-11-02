Former big brother Naija housemates, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim and Terseer Kiddwaya have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A check on their Instagram pages on Monday showed the duo have either blocked or unfollowed each other.

It is not clear why they decided to unfollow each other but the latest development has sparked rumours of cracks in their once admired relationship.

Erica and Kiddwaya have been really cool during and post-BBNaija.

Kiddrica, as they are been called by their fans, created talking points during their days in the Big Brother House. They have gone places together and have even been randomly spotted all loved up together after the show.

However, they are yet to make any statement concerning the rumours about their relationship.