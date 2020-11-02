By Jennifer Okundia

Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, known professionally as Ruggedman, has commenced his much anticipated talk show dubbed “What’s Happening With Ruggedman.”

The aim of the show is to use the platform to give a voice to victims of police brutality, get justice for them and also address other issues affecting society.

Today which is the first episode, featured Opeyemi Onalaja, the daughter of a police officer, whose father was allegedly killed by a police DPO.

In his words, he said ‘As Ruggedman’s much talked about talk show “What’s Happening With Ruggedman” premieres, it starts off with ‘Opeyemi Onalaja, the daughter of a police sergeant who was a victim of police brutality.

Guess who killed him?

This episode and the next two will take a ‘no holds barred’ look at police brutality from different angles.’