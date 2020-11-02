By Taiwo Okanlawon

Canada based Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Abdullah Abubakre popularly known as Ayola has postponed his debut project, an extended playlist titled “Scum”, in light of recent events in Nigeria.

According to the singer, his move was borne out of respect for the #EndSARS movement and the emotional journey Nigerians are going through at the moment.

Ayola had announced on his social media that the project will be out on the 30th of October 2020.

However, the five-track EP will now drop on the 20th of November 2020.

He wrote, “Hi everyone – as some of you know, I had my debut EP “Scum” planned for release this Friday, October 30th, but sadly, I felt it was important to postpone the release in light of recent events in Nigeria.

“I am from Nigeria, and protests back home have led to many tragic and traumatizing events, which have thrown me off a great deal, even though I’ve long been excited to share with you what I’ve been working on.

“Out of respect for the movement and the emotional journey we’ve gone through, I thought it would be best to move back the release date. The EP will now be coming out on November 20th.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to delay the EP was to include a brand-new song, “Home”, inspired by what is happening right now in Nigeria. Hopefully, you’ll enjoy it as much as it made me emotional working on it.

“Thank you for going on this journey with me. “Scum” is almost here,” he added.

The singer’s record label Soul City Music Co-op also confirmed that “Scum” will be out in November in a new press release about the label’s new plans.

“On November 20th, Ayola Music will be sharing his much-anticipated debut EP, “Scum”. This release was delayed out of respect for the movement against police brutality in Nigeria.

“And on November 27th, Soul Brother Mike’s “The Christmas Feeling” will hit all major music platforms.

We can’t wait for it all! Follow all of our artists to get more detail on their incredible projects,” the statement added.