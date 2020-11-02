South Africa recorded 135 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced late Sunday.

The country’s death toll has now increased to 19,411.

Mkhize said 1,371 new COVID-19 cases were also detected, pushing the infections to 726,823.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa.

It is also the 12th most-affected nation globally.

The country has so far conducted 4.8 million tests for the virus since it was first detected seven months ago.

Nearly 20,000 of the tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Despite having a high number of cases, South Africa is doing well in terms of recoveries.

A total of 655,330 people have won their battles against the virus, translating to a recovery rate of 90%.