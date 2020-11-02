By Abankula

After Saturday’s 164 and Friday’s 170 reported COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, cases went down south again on Sunday.

Only 111 were reported by the NCDC from seven states and the Federal Capital of Abuja.

On Saturday, Gombe logged 54 cases, dethroning Lagos and the FCT.

But on Sunday, Lagos returned atop the leaderboard with 49 cases.

Abuja followed with 30 cases and Gombe faded away with no cases at all.

“On the 1st of November 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria”, the NCDC said.

“Till date, 62964 cases have been confirmed, 58790 cases have been discharged and 1146 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, it added.

A second wave of coronavirus as predicted by officials is yet to materialise.

On a daily basis for almost two months, the NCDC has been reporting low figures, almost statistically insignificant for Nigeria’s population.

Here is a breakdown of the cases reported on Sunday:

Lagos-49

FCT-30

Rivers-11

Plateau-10

Ogun-4

Kaduna-3

Oyo-3

Osun-1