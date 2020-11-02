Pet owners who fled back to Australia before the peak of the coronavirus pandemic have chartered a 100,000-dollar (70,000 dollars) flight to bring their stranded furry friends back from Canada.

A local media, Nine News reported on Monday that around 70 cats and dogs would be flown from Vancouver to Melbourne this week.

Several families are pitching in for the flight after being separated from their pets for nearly a year due to flight cancellations and animal quarantine complications.

Allan Smith told Nine News that he would be paying over 17,000 dollars to bring the family’s two dogs home.

He and his partner returned to Australia in December after living in Canada for 15 years and had expected to get their pets on a flight in April.

“There was just nothing, nothing available. You can’t just abandon them.’’

The flight has been organised by Canadian company Worldwide Animal Travel and Australia’s Jetpets, Nine News reported.