By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Founder, The Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare on Monday lamented that the profile of President Muhammadu Buhari has dropped so low that he now needed two years to do something to leave a legacy behind.

Bakare, in an interview with Arise TV said when Buhari came into power in 2015, his profile was very high, but said right now the profile is so low.

He said if the president must salvage anything to leave a legacy behind, he must begin now as he has just two years to do so.

Bakare also prayed that God would deliver Buhari from wicked counsellors, giving him the wrong advice, saying he prayed for him on this on daily basis.

“Anyone thinking of a legacy must begin now, now is the time to begin,” he said.

According to him, part of the legacy the president must leave behind was to fish out the military officers who carried out the Lekki shooting.

He said the nation had seen the denials by the military and the Lagos State Government, but noted that the president must get to the root of the matter.

Bakare stated that if the president had to apologise for the shooting, he should do it as he is the Commander of the Armed Forces.

He added that the president should come clean on the issue of restructuring the nation, saying that he is not prepared to be a person’s friend if he could not tell him the truth.