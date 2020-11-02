President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with front line energy expert, Da Yohanna Dalyop, who turns 70 on Nov. 3, 2020.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, commended Dalyop’s efforts in research, construction, and distribution of alternative energy sources to households and institutions in Nigeria.

While joining family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the milestone with the engineer, Buhari noted with delight that Dalyop dedicated most of his life to finding solutions to the challenge of energy in the country.

He also lauded Dalyop, the Chief Executive Officer of Wedotebary Nig. Ltd, for inventing the Kyaratt laser-based solar garden power generation technology and working diligently to fill the gap in many homes by deploying his knowledge, experience and resources.

The president affirmed that his efforts in complementing the government to provide power would always be appreciated, urging more focus on cheap and accessible alternatives, especially in rural communities.

He also appreciated Dalyop’s loyalty and commitment to the government and prayed for longer life and good health for the inventor and energy entrepreneur.