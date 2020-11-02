President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a Kano-based community leader and renowned cleric, Muhammad Abdurrabbihi Adahama.

Buhari described him as a “long-time friend, and an astute and courageous scholar.”

In a tribute, President Buhari praised late Khalifah of the Adahama clan in Kano city, whom he said openly supported his political aspirations for all the time he has been in politics.

President Buhari said the story of his political odyssey will not be complete without a mention of the heroic roles of the likes of Khalifah Adahama.

“On behalf of my family, government and people of Nigeria, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, his friends and admirers as well as government and people of Kano State,” he added.

The deceased is the grandfather of the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Youth Matters, Nasiru Adahama.