By Tobi Onanuga

President Muhammadu Buhari has become a Twitter sensation all over again, weeks after his followers dropped from 3.5million to 3.4million.

The Nigerian leader had since overcome the setback and now boasts of 3.6million followers.

Former aide of President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri had mounted a campaign against Buhari, asking people to unfollow him.

This was in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

Now, Buhari have them all back and more.

Buhari attracts the largest followers among African leaders on Twitter. Next to him is his vice-president Yemi Osinbajo with 3.1million.

Rwanda’s leader, Paul Kagame has 2.1million followers.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has 1.9 million.

Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo-Addo has 1.7million.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who is also active on the social media platform has 1.6m.

Macky Sall of Senegal has 1.5 million.

Ivory Coast leader Alassane Ouattara has 966,000 followers.

President Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has just 22,000 followers.